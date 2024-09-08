French throws a pair of touchdown passes and Georgia Southern edges Nevada 20-17

RENO, Nev. (AP) — JC French threw two touchdown passes and Georgia Southern's defense stood up in the fourth quarter to edge Nevada 20-17 on Saturday.

With Nevada (1-2) trailing 20-17 and driving deep into the red zone, Savion Red had the ball pulled loose at the 5 and Georgia Southern (1-1) recovered in the end zone for a touchback with 9 1/2 minutes left to end a six-minute, 11-play drive that began at the Wolf Pack 9. The turnover was the first for Nevada this season.

Nevada got the ball back on its 25 and drove to the Eagles 41 before being stopped on fourth-and-1 with 2:35 left. The final Wolf Pack drive started at its 3-yard line with a minute to go. A Hail Mary on the final play of the game from the Nevada 33 was caught by Jaden Smith at the 6 where he was brought down.