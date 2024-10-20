Breaking: Atlanta United gets all the results, advances to MLS playoffs
Georgia News

French throws 3 touchdown passes and Georgia Southern beats James Madison 28-14

JC French threw three touchdown passes and survived three interceptions to lead Georgia Southern to a 28-14 win over James Madison on Saturday
1 hour ago

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — JC French threw three touchdown passes and survived three interceptions to lead Georgia Southern to a 28-14 win over James Madison on Saturday.

David Mbadinga ran 29 yards for the game's first points in the opening quarter and the Eagles (5-2, 3-0 Sun Belt) led thereafter. French tossed TD passes of 5 yards to Derwin Burgess Jr. and 15 to Tyler Fromm for a 21-0 halftime lead.

French was picked off in the flat by DJ Barksdale midway through the third quarter for an 11-yard touchdown, but he responded with a 2-yard toss to Elija Walton to lead 28-7.

The game's final score came on Alonza Barnett III's 35-yard toss to Omarion Dollison early in the fourth quarter.

French was 24-of-33 passing and Jalen White rushed for 134 yards on 23 carries.

Barnett was 22 of 41 for 186 yards passing for the Dukes (5-2, 1-2).

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 12 Notre Dame to test 4-game winning streak as Georgia Tech waits to learn the status...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Colquitt, Oconee County S

How the top 10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 9
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Lee County, Valdosta make biggest jumps among Georgia teams in national rankings
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 Notre Dame
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

QB Leonard runs for 2 TDs as No. 12 Notre Dame leans on strong defense to beat Georgia...54m ago
At least 7 killed in boat dock collapse on Georgia's Sapelo Island, authorities say2h ago
Samford hands Mercer first loss of season 55-352h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT