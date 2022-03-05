Hamburger icon
Freight train derailment prompts changes to Amtrak schedule

Updated 1 hour ago
Amtrak says a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment has led it to make changes to its East Coast schedule

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Norfolk Southern freight train derailment has led Amtrak to make changes to its East Coast schedule, according to a news release on Saturday.

Norfolk Southern said 20 loaded coal cars derailed approximately 20 miles (32 km) north of Baltimore. No one was injured and there is no threat to responders or the community, according to a statement.

Amtrak said it will operate a modified schedule between New York and Philadelphia as crews work to repair the track. There will be limited Acela service between New York and Washington, as well as limited Northeast Regional service in the same corridor and points to the south, the news release said.

The Palmetto, operating between New York and Savannah, Georgia, is canceled, Amtrak said. The Carolinian, which run between New York and Charlotte, will limit its service to between Charlotte and Raleigh.

The news release said the Crescent, between New York and New Orleans, and the Silver Star, between New York and Miami, will operate on a normal schedule.

