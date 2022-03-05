Freight train derailment prompts changes to Amtrak schedule

Norfolk Southern said 20 loaded coal cars derailed approximately 20 miles (32 km) north of Baltimore. No one was injured and there is no threat to responders or the community, according to a statement.

Amtrak said it will operate a modified schedule between New York and Philadelphia as crews work to repair the track. There will be limited Acela service between New York and Washington, as well as limited Northeast Regional service in the same corridor and points to the south, the news release said.