X

Freeman takes 18-game hit streak into matchup with Nationals

Georgia News | 50 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Braves, streaking Freeman set for matchup with Nationals

Washington Nationals (13-24, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (23-15, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Washington: Erick Fedde (1-3, 4.71 ERA) Atlanta: Max Fried (6-0, 1.60 ERA)

LINE: Braves 13700; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Freddie Freeman is riding an 18-game hitting streak as Atlanta readies to play Washington.

The Braves are 14-10 against opponents from the NL East. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the majors. Travis d'Arnaud leads the team with an average of .326.

The Nationals are 7-14 in division play. Washington ranks fifth in the majors in hitting with a .266 batting average, Trea Turner leads the club with an average of .364.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 21 extra base hits and is batting .309.

Turner ranks second on the Nationals with nine home runs and is batting .364.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Juan Soto: (elbow), Adam Eaton: (knee), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.