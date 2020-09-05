Freeman takes 18-game hit streak into matchup with Nationals

The Braves are 14-10 against opponents from the NL East. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the majors. Travis d'Arnaud leads the team with an average of .326.

The Nationals are 7-14 in division play. Washington ranks fifth in the majors in hitting with a .266 batting average, Trea Turner leads the club with an average of .364.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 21 extra base hits and is batting .309.

Turner ranks second on the Nationals with nine home runs and is batting .364.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Juan Soto: (elbow), Adam Eaton: (knee), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.