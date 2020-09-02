Freeman takes 15-game hit streak into matchup with Red Sox

Atlanta Braves (21-14, first in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (12-24, fifth in the AL East)
Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Atlanta: Robbie Erlin (0-0, 6.00 ERA) Boston: Mike Kickham (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
LINE: Braves 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Freddie Freeman is riding a 15-game hitting streak as Atlanta readies to play Boston.
The Red Sox are 6-13 in home games. The Boston offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with an average of .310.
The Braves are 9-10 on the road. Atlanta ranks seventh in the majors in hitting with a .263 batting average, Travis d'Arnaud leads the team with an average of .325.
TOP PERFORMERS: Verdugo leads the Red Sox with 17 extra base hits and is batting .310.
Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with 43 hits and is batting .305.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Martin Perez: (blister), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.