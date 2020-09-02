Freeman takes 15-game hit streak into matchup with Red Sox

The Red Sox are 6-13 in home games. The Boston offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with an average of .310.

The Braves are 9-10 on the road. Atlanta ranks seventh in the majors in hitting with a .263 batting average, Travis d'Arnaud leads the team with an average of .325.

TOP PERFORMERS: Verdugo leads the Red Sox with 17 extra base hits and is batting .310.

Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with 43 hits and is batting .305.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Martin Perez: (blister), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

