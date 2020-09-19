Freeman takes 12-game hit streak into matchup with Mets

The Mets are 15-19 against the rest of their division. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .352, good for first in the league. Michael Conforto leads the club with a mark of .427.

The Braves have gone 20-14 against division opponents. Atlanta has hit 90 home runs this season, second in the National League. Marcell Ozuna leads them with 15, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .623.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 66 hits and is batting .359.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Jacob deGrom: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.