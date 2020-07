Freeman powers Braves to 7-4 win, snaps Rays' 4-game streak

But the Tampa Bay bullpen couldn't hold the lead for Charlie Morton, who gave up six hits, walked one and struck out seven in a much-improved performance from opening day.

Andrew Kittredge gave up back-to-back doubles, retiring only one hitter before giving way to Oliver Drake (0-1). The funky right-hander had a chance to escape with the lead intact, but Willy Adames bobbled a high chopper by Ozzie Albies that was ruled an infield hit.

Freeman followed with his fourth hit of the night, lining an RBI single to right-center. Albies was thrown out at third to end the inning, but Ender Inciarte had already crossed the plate with the go-ahead run.

Atlanta added to its lead with two more runs in the seventh. Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth for his first save.

The Rays denied Freeman another RBI in the first after he launched a drive to deep right that sailed beyond the glove of Renfroe and bounced off the wall.

Kiermaier, racing over from center to back up on the play, was in perfect position to catch the ricochet. He wheeled and threw to second baseman Brandon Lowe, who zipped another throw home that just was just in time to get Ronald Acuña Jr. as he attempted to elude the tag with a head-first slide.

ROOMS WITH A VIEW

While no fans were allowed inside Truist Park, it wasn't an entirely fan-free game.

At the neighboring Omni Hotel, several dozen people watched from the balconies of prime rooms that provide a view of the playing field. Other were able to get a glimpse of the action from the railing of the hotel's pool deck.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: After missing the opening road trip with bad colds, Cs Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers both rejoined the roster. There were fears that the catching duo may have contracted the coronavirus, but multiple tests came back negative. D'Arnaud got his first start with the Braves, facing the team he played for last season in Tampa Bay.

Rays: OF Austin Meadows (positive coronavirus test) continues to show improvement and may be able to join the roster when the team returns to Tampa Bay for a homestand that begins next Tuesday. ... 1B Ji-Man Choi was not in the lineup after leaving the previous game with a sore right shoulder.

UP NEXT

The teams will face each other for the final time this season on Thursday. LH Max Fried (0-0) goes for the Braves against LH Ryan Yarbrough (0-0), who pitched 5 1/3 scoreless in his first start.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at https://apnews.com

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman watches his two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Braves Freddie Freeman gets five from third base coach Ron Washington after hitting a two-run home run to score Ronald Acuna during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, center right, and Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash give each other a virtual fist bump and greeting after the national anthem before a baseball game Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Tampa Rays Charlie Morton pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of the home-opening baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Atlanta Braves' Mike Soroka throws a pitch during the second inning of the baseball team's home-opener, against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates as he motions to empty seats after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats are in place as Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs to first base on a ground ball single to third base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Atlanta. The cutouts were made from photos submitted by Braves fans who paid $50 ($25 for season ticket holders) for the privilege of having their likeness in the seats. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson throws to first base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Atlanta. Yoshi Tsutsugo and Yandy Diaz were out on the double play. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña is hit by a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman celebrates his his two-run home run that scored Ronald Acuña during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton