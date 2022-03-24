Free agent catcher Stephen Vogt returning to Athletics

This will be his 10th major league season after starting 2021 with Arizona and being traded to Atlanta.

He shared earlier this month in an interview with The Associated Press how he opted to wait through the labor lockout to sign a contract just like his big league brethren even though he had interest from clubs to sign a minor league deal.

Over 78 games between the Braves and Diamondbacks last year, Vogt batted .195 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs.

Oakland designated the fan favorite for assignment in June 2017. In October 2013, he produced a game-winning hit in the playoffs for a 1-0 win against Justin Verlander and the Tigers that sent the best-of-five AL Division Series back to Detroit tied at 1.

After striking out twice against Verlander, Vogt fouled off seven pitches — including the initial five — in a 10-pitch at-bat that ended the seventh. His next time up, he lined a bases-loaded single into left-center that won the game.

“It’s a crazy feeling,” he said at the time.

