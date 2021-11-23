Franklin scores 23, Virginia tops Georgia at Legends Classic

The game was tight throughout and neither team led by more than four points in the second half until Franklin scored on consecutive possessions to give Virginia a 57-51 lead with 2:34 remaining. The Cavaliers then made 8 of 10 free throws to advance to Tuesday's championship game. Virginia will play the winner of the later game between Northwestern and Providence.

Georgia took its last lead, 48-47, on a dunk by Tyron McMillan with 7:18 remaining. The Bulldogs managed just seven points the remainder of the game, all by Kario Oquendo.