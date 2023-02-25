Franklin leads Georgia Tech past Louisville, 83-67

The Yellow Jackets snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 70-68 win over Notre Dame on a buzzer-beating tip-in on Feb. 8. Since that win, they have beaten Virginia Tech, Florida Tech and now Louisville to split the season series.

Georgia Tech (12-17, 4-14 Atlantic Coast) led 45-34 at intermission, and its lead grew to 18 points less than three minutes into the half on Miles Kelly's 3-pointer to make it 52-34. But the Cardinals rallied and JJ Traynor's dunk with just under five minutes to play pulled them within five, 66-61.