France honors former mayor in Georgia for WWII service

Vincent Hommeril, the consul general of France in Atlanta, placed the Legion of Honor on 96-year-old Dennis Trudeau at a ceremony Friday in Grovetown, the Augusta Chronicle reports. Trudeau was once mayor of the city in eastern Georgia.

He also fought in Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944, while serving in the Canadian army. He downplayed his service in remarks during the ceremony, saying the medal “belongs to those people still in Normandy.”