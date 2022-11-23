ajc logo
Fox scores 32 as Kings beat Grizzlies for 7th straight win

Georgia News
By CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press
1 hour ago
De’Aaron Fox had 32 points and eight rebounds, Harrison Barnes added 26 points and the Sacramento Kings won their seventh straight, 113-109 over the Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 32 points and eight rebounds, Harrison Barnes added 26 points and the Sacramento Kings won their seventh straight, 113-109 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Kevin Huerter scored 18 points, hitting 6 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Malik Monk finished with 14 points as the Kings managed to hold on after leading by 14 midway through the fourth quarter.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 34 points, six assists and seven rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and five blocks and Dillon Brooks finished with 14 points as the Grizzlies lost their fourth of five.

Memphis forced turnovers with tough defense to make the game close late. Morant’s three-point play with 5.3 seconds left cut the Kings' advantage to 109-108, but two free throws by Monk and Morant missing two of three free throws with 1.7 seconds left preserved the Kings' victory.

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane continued to be sidelined because of a sprained right big toe. Morant started after suffering a left ankle injury Friday against Oklahoma City.

The game was close in the first half until the Kings built an eight-point lead with a second-quarter burst. Sacramento led 64-59 at the break.

Fox, named Western Conference player of the week on Monday, got rolling in the third, scoring 13 points as the Kings extended the lead to 88-76 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Kings: Fox recorded his 450th career steal in the second quarter. ... The seven-game winning streak is Sacramento’s longest since 2005. ... Fox has five games with at least 30 points. ... Sacramento saw its string of six straight games scoring at least 120 points snapped.

Grizzlies: Are now 6-2 at home. ... Memphis had won seven straight in the series, including on Oct. 27 at Sacramento.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Atlanta on Wednesday.

Grizzlies: Host New Orleans on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

