Fox scores 20, Citadel defeats Toccoa Falls 94-57

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brody Fox's 20 points helped Citadel defeat Toccoa Falls 94-57 on Tuesday night.

Fox shot 8 of 13 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line for the Bulldogs (5-3). Colby McAllister added 17 points while shooting 5 for 7 from beyond the arc while they also had five rebounds. Christian Moore had 11 points and finished 5 of 6 from the field.

Kaleb Thomas finished with 12 points for the Screaming Eagles. Toccoa Falls, a member of the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association, also got 11 points from David Witcher. Jeremiah Williams finished with eight points.