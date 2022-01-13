Fox News, others seek access to report on voting machines

Halderman, who is an ardent supporter of hand-marked paper ballots, has said in declarations filed with the court that his mission as an expert witness in the Georgia case was not to show any malicious activity in past elections but rather to determine whether the machines have security flaws. He said in an interview with The Associated Press last year that he had seen no evidence the vulnerabilities were exploited to change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Halderman has said the information in his report should be made public so that officials in places that use the equipment can work to mitigate the problems. To that end, he created a version of the report that is redacted to exclude specific portions that show how hacks could be carried out, lawyers said during a November hearing in the Georgia case.

Lawyers for the Coalition for Good Governance, a plaintiff in the case, asked during the hearing for permission to share the redacted report with the organization's executive director, but Totenberg said she wasn't prepared at the time to address that.

She has so far expressed an unwillingness to make the report public, saying during the November hearing that the information isn't to be disseminated to just anyone “who somehow has some interest in it.” She did say she wouldn't object to the report being shared with Dominion.

Dominion did not immediately respond Thursday to an email asking if the company or its attorneys had seen the report or had its contents explained to them. The Georgia secretary of state's office declined to respond when asked whether anyone in that office had seen or asked to see the report.

Louisiana uses the Dominion system in question for early voting. The secretary of state there last month filed a motion asking Totenberg for access to the report “for purpose of discovering unknown potential vulnerabilities and taking the requisite mitigation measures and procedural steps to address any potential security flaws” in the system.

In a filing opposing that access, lawyers for the state argued that Halderman was given access to Georgia's voting system for the purpose of the lawsuit, not so that he could provide reports to “various governmental entities and other individuals.” They wrote that the report “contains sensitive, non-public information about Georgia's voting system.”

Totenberg on Monday rejected the Louisiana secretary of state's request, writing that she “remains concerned about the risks associated with further dissemination of the report.” She worried that if she granted access to the Louisiana secretary of state, it could “open the floodgates” to similar requests from others, “which would also increase the the potential for hacking and misuse of sensitive, confidential election system information.”