Fourth reactor at Georgia nuclear plant completes test phase

Units 3 and 4 at Plant Vogtle are the first new reactors built from scratch in decades in the United States.

The first two reactors have been generating electricity at Vogtle for decades. A third and a fourth reactor were approved for construction at Vogtle by the Georgia Public Service Commission in 2009, and the third reactor was supposed to start generating power in 2016.

The cost of the third and fourth reactors was originally supposed to be $14 billion. The reactors are now on track to cost the owners $31 billion. That doesn’t include $3.68 billion that original contractor Westinghouse paid to the owners after going bankrupt, which brings total spending to almost $35 billion.

Georgia Power CEO Kim Greene said the company was able to complete testing more quickly on the fourth reactor thanks to lessons learned from the third reactor. Its tests lasted weeks longer than planned.

Georgia Power owns a minority of the two new reactors. The remaining shares are owned by Oglethorpe Power Corp., the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and the city of Dalton. Oglethorpe and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia would sell power to cooperatives and municipal utilities across Georgia, as well in Jacksonville, Florida, and parts of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Georgia Power's 2.7 million customers are already paying part of the financing cost, and state regulators have approved a monthly rate increase of $3.78 a month as soon as the third unit begins generating power. The elected Georgia Public Service Commission will decide later who pays for the remainder of the costs, including the fourth reactor.