X

Fourth reactor at Georgia nuclear plant completes test phase

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By JEFF AMY, Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago
A new reactor at a Georgia nuclear power plant is one step closer to generating electricity

ATLANTA (AP) — A new reactor at a nuclear power plant in Georgia has completed a key testing phase, getting one step closer to generating electricity.

Georgia Power Co. said Monday that the fourth reactor at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta, has completed what is called hot functional testing. Such testing involves heating up the reactor to the extreme pressure and temperature required to split atoms.

That means the unit of the Atlanta-based Southern Co. can start loading radioactive fuel into the reactor once it completes construction documentation and gets approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Southern Co. told investors last week that it expects to start loading fuel sometime between July and October, aiming for the reactor to reach commercial operation between December and March 2024.

Fuel has already been loaded into the third reactor at the site, and it has begun generating electricity. Georgia Power says it is slated to reach commercial operation by the end of June.

Units 3 and 4 at Plant Vogtle are the first new reactors built from scratch in decades in the United States.

The first two reactors have been generating electricity at Vogtle for decades. A third and a fourth reactor were approved for construction at Vogtle by the Georgia Public Service Commission in 2009, and the third reactor was supposed to start generating power in 2016.

The cost of the third and fourth reactors was originally supposed to be $14 billion. The reactors are now on track to cost the owners $31 billion. That doesn’t include $3.68 billion that original contractor Westinghouse paid to the owners after going bankrupt, which brings total spending to almost $35 billion.

Georgia Power CEO Kim Greene said the company was able to complete testing more quickly on the fourth reactor thanks to lessons learned from the third reactor. Its tests lasted weeks longer than planned.

Georgia Power owns a minority of the two new reactors. The remaining shares are owned by Oglethorpe Power Corp., the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and the city of Dalton. Oglethorpe and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia would sell power to cooperatives and municipal utilities across Georgia, as well in Jacksonville, Florida, and parts of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Georgia Power's 2.7 million customers are already paying part of the financing cost, and state regulators have approved a monthly rate increase of $3.78 a month as soon as the third unit begins generating power. The elected Georgia Public Service Commission will decide later who pays for the remainder of the costs, including the fourth reactor.

Editors' Picks

No, a bionic bordello isn’t coming to rural Georgia8h ago

Credit: The Paideia School

Atlanta parents say trip to state soccer finals marred by racial slurs
34m ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Seeing is believing: Stars and styles from tonight's Met Gala
1h ago

Credit: AP

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. exits game with left shoulder contusion
2h ago

Credit: AP

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. exits game with left shoulder contusion
2h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Mistrial over murder charge for defendant accused in Gwinnett teen’s death
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Savannah State leader resigning amid declining enrollment
1h ago
Georgia begins issuing second year of income tax refunds
2h ago
Murphy, Acuña power Braves past Mets 9-8 in DH opener
2h ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
11h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
9h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top