Fourth person accused in deputy's death sentenced to prison

Brayan Omar Cruz, 19, was sentenced on Friday to serve 17 years in prison. Prosecutors dismissed malice and felony murder counts against him in the killing of Hall County Sheriff's Deputy Blane Dixon. Cruz pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against a peace officer and conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary, The Times of Gainesville reported.

Cruz was the last of four people charged in Dixon's death to be sentenced. The other three — Hector Garcia-Solis, Eric Velazquez and London Clements — were convicted of murder last month and sentenced to serve life in prison. Cruz testified against them at trial.