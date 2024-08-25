Georgia News

Four men found dead in a park in northwest Georgia, investigation underway

Four men have been found dead in a park in northwest Georgia, and an investigation is underway
51 minutes ago

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — An investigation is underway in northwest Georgia after authorities said four men were found dead in a park.

Deputies were dispatched to Pleasant Grove Park in Dalton around 11:15 p.m. Saturday after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found four dead Hispanic men, the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Authorities said they're looking for an SUV and a dark color hatchback, both of which they said are likely to have been hit by gunshots.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help local authorities.

