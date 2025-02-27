Georgia News
Foster and the Austin Peay Governors host conference foe West Georgia

West Georgia visits Austin Peay in ASUN play Thursday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

West Georgia Wolves (11-16, 5-11 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (11-16, 6-10 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Austin Peay in ASUN action Thursday.

The Governors have gone 5-5 at home. Austin Peay allows 63.9 points and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Wolves are 5-11 in ASUN play. West Georgia has a 5-15 record against teams over .500.

Austin Peay averages 59.3 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 69.9 West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 68.4 points per game, 4.5 more than the 63.9 Austin Peay gives up.

The Governors and Wolves face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Briana Rivera averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 3.5 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Sa'Mya Wyatt is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Destiny Jones is averaging 11.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Wolves. Zuriyah Davis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 2-8, averaging 57.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Wolves: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

