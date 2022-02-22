Hamburger icon
Forward Dom Dwyer signs 2-year deal with Atlanta of MLS

1 hour ago
Dom Dwyer has agreed to a two-year contract with Atlanta of Major League Soccer

ATLANTA (AP) — Dom Dwyer agreed to a two-year contract with Atlanta of Major League Soccer on Tuesday, a deal that includes team options for 2024 and '25.

The 31-year-old forward spent last year with Toronto following four seasons with Orlando's MLS team. He played for Kansas City from 2012-17.

Dwyer has 81 goals in 209 regular-season games plus two in nine playoff matches.

Born in England, Dwyer became an American citizen and scored twice in four international appearances for the U.S. in 2017.

Dwyer married Sydney Leroux, a forward on the U.S. women's team, in 2015. She joined the Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League in 2017. Last August, Leroux announced they were ending their marriage.

