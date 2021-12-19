Fort Valley State receives largest gift in its history

The donation will support the Finish Line initiative, a scholarship program that helps students who would otherwise be unable to finish their degrees because of financial barriers, the school said in a news release.

“This extremely generous donation is a transformative gift that will make a significant difference in the lives of many students,” university president Paul Jones said in the release Monday. “This type of philanthropy is a clear recognition that higher education is a proven pathway to opportunity for students from underserved communities with socioeconomic challenges."