Fort Stewart renames memorial garden in honor of Iraq hero

Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division held a dedication Thursday to rename the outdoor ceremonial grounds at Fort Stewart previously known as Marne Garden for Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe.

Cashe has been decorated by the Army for saving six soldiers and an Iraqi interpreter from a burning Bradley armored vehicle after it struck a roadside bomb on Oct. 17, 2005. Cashe died of his burns at a Texas hospital the following month. Three of the soldiers he pulled from the flaming vehicle also perished.