Fort Stewart general welcomes new top adviser to Georgia

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The top general of Georgia’s largest Army post has a new senior adviser.
Soldiers from the Army's 3rd Infantry Division held a ceremony to welcome Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson to Fort Stewart southwest of Savannah, WSAV-TV reported. He holds the Army's top rank for noncommissioned officers.
Fenderson’s job is to advise Fort Stewart’s commander, Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto, on matters related to enlisted soldiers.
“There is no better trainer, leader and rock than Fenderson, and we are honored to have him here,” Aguto said during the ceremony Wednesday.
Fenderson has served in the Army for 26 years and comes to Georgia from Fort Irwin, California. He was tapped to replace former Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Coffey, who left Fort Stewart over the summer to take a leadership position at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.