Fort Leonard Wood soldier's body pulled from Gasconade River

23 minutes ago
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Search crews have found the body of a Fort Leonard Wood soldier who was reported missing over the weekend while he was kayaking on the Gasconade River in south-central Missouri.

Recovery crews found the body of 21-year-old U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Morrison, of Stockbridge, Georgia, on Thursday morning downstream from the spot along the river’s shore where he was last seen Sunday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Morrison was a member of Fort Leonard Wood’s bridge crew, the 50th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 5th Engineer Battalion.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Spc. Morrison’s family, friends and fellow soldiers, and we continue to care for and support them during this difficult time," Fort Leonard Wood posted on its Facebook page Thursday.

