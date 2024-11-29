Fort has 16 in Samford's 86-65 victory over West Georgia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Trey Fort's 16 points helped Samford defeat West Georgia 86-65 on Friday night.

Fort went 6 of 16 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (7-2). Josh Holloway added 13 points while going 5 of 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to go with six assists.

The Wolves (0-9) were led in scoring by Shelton Williams-Dryden, who finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Kolten Griffin added nine points, six rebounds and four steals for West Georgia.