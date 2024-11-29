Georgia News

Fort has 16 in Samford's 86-65 victory over West Georgia

Led by Trey Fort's 16 points, the Samford Bulldogs defeated the West Georgia Wolves 86-65
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Trey Fort's 16 points helped Samford defeat West Georgia 86-65 on Friday night.

Fort went 6 of 16 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (7-2). Josh Holloway added 13 points while going 5 of 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to go with six assists.

The Wolves (0-9) were led in scoring by Shelton Williams-Dryden, who finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Kolten Griffin added nine points, six rebounds and four steals for West Georgia.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 6 Georgia is looking to extend its 6-year winning streak in state rivalry with...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

De'Andre Hunter scores 23 points as the Hawks beat the NBA-best Cavs again, 117-1012h ago
Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo's status against Chargers is uncertain due to right hip...
Falcons looking for scoring revival and an end to 2-game skid when they face Herbert-led...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

TRUMP TRANSITION
Vivek Ramaswamy pans Rivian’s expected $6B federal loan for Georgia factory
Black athletes 5 times more likely than white ones to die of sudden cardiac arrest
Don’t be a holiday crime victim: Metro Atlanta police agencies offer safety tips