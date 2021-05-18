Fort Gordon brigade leader fired over misconduct allegations

Col. Matthew Foulk, commander of the Army's 35th Signal Brigade (Lion Brigade), was removed from command Monday, the Army announced Tuesday. Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla, the 18th Airborne Corps Commander, said there was "a loss of confidence" in Foulk's ability to command after the misconduct probe began, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

“We have full confidence in the soldiers and leaders of the 35th Signal ‘Lion’ Brigade and hold all leaders accountable for their actions,” Kurilla said in a statement.