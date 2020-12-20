Fort Drum soldier found dead, investigation launched

Hayden Harris, of Guys, Tennessee, was last heard from Thursday night after he headed from Fort Drum to Watertown for a vehicle transaction, according to an Army statement. The Army asked for help from the public, and police agencies in several states joined the search effort.

The Selmer Police Department in Tennessee reported on its Facebook page Saturday evening that Harris was found dead. Neither police nor the Army gave any details about how Harris died or where he was found. The Army's Criminal Investigation Command said foul play is suspected.