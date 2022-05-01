Fort Benning top commander to retire later this year

Donahoe has served nearly 34 years in the Army and has been top commander at Fort Benning since July 2020. Before arriving in the Columbus area to take the commanding general job, he was a deputy commanding general for U.S. Army operations in Korea. He had previously served as chief of staff for the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning.

Donahoe's Army career also included posts around the U.S. and in Afghanistan. He commanded the 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Hood, Texas, as it deployed to Iraq for counterinsurgency operations, earing the valorous unit citation. From July 2013 to June 2014, he served in Afghanistan as senior adviser to the chief of the general staff of the Afghan National Army.