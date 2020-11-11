Forsyth County chief deputy held on child porn charge, fired

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations began the probe into Forsyth County Chief Deputy Grady Sanford's activity after getting a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about images of child sexual abuse that were uploaded using a popular email platform, the agency announced on Tuesday.

Investigators tracked the IP address used to log into that email platform to an address in Canton. Authorities executed a search warrant at the home Tuesday morning, and then arrested Sanford.