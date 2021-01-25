X

Fornes leads Nicholls St. over Carver College 105-60

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jaylen Fornes came off the bench to score 17 points to lead Nicholls State to a 105-60 win over NCAA-level Carver College on Sunday.

It was the Colonels’ seventh straight victory.

Kevin Johnson had 16 points, seven assists and five steals for Nicholls State (9-5). Jeremiah Buford and Najee Garvin scored 12 points apiece.

The 105 points were a season best for Nicholls State, which also posted a season-high 20 steals.

Antwon Ferrell and Paul Hepburn each scored 19 points for the Cougars, whose losing streak reached 19 games. Bryson Scott scored 11 points with 11 rebounds.

