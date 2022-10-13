ajc logo
X

Former Yale med school official gets 9 years for $40M fraud

Georgia News
Updated 36 minutes ago
A former official at Yale University's medical school has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for carrying out a $40 million scam involving computers and other electronics

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former official at Yale University’s medical school was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in prison for carrying out a $40 million scam involving computers and other electronics.

Jamie Petrone was arrested last year and pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, beginning in at least 2013 Petrone used her position as director of finance and administration for the school's department of emergency medicine to order millions of dollars of computer and electronic hardware for the school but shipped the goods to a company that paid her and resold them.

Petrone, 43, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, made individual orders of under $10,000 that ensured she wasn't required to seek additional approval, according to prosecutors. She used the proceeds for luxury cars, real estate and travel.

Petrone also filed false federal tax returns from 2013 to 2016 and didn't file any returns from 2017 to 2020, according to the U.S. attorney's office, causing a total loss to the government of more than $6.4 million.

In addition to her 109-month sentence, Petrone was ordered to pay full restitution and forfeit $560,000 seized from her company’s bank account in addition to six vehicles, including two Cadillac Escalades.

“Today in court, Ms. Petrone profoundly apologized to Yale University for her inexcusable actions,” her attorney, Frank Riccio, said in an email. “She continues to accept responsibility and intends on continuing with making restitution.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Unidentified man found shot, killed in driveway of Buckhead home 5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Kalani Norris leaves team
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar / AJC

Complaint seeks IRS audit of Warnock, church foundation
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

The Jolt: Former Gov. Roy Barnes, a Democrat, endorses Republican
11h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

The Jolt: Former Gov. Roy Barnes, a Democrat, endorses Republican
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia elections director: Voter challenges barred in polling places
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alex Brandon

Phils set for 1st home playoff game since 2011, face Braves
1h ago
Mariota, Falcons brace for test against 49ers' stiff defense
2h ago
49ers match NFL's toughest defense against Falcons, Mariota
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

AJC’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’ series honored with national award
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
Police call mother ‘prime suspect’ in Georgia boy’s disappearance, death
4h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top