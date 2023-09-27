Former undrafted free agent Nate Landman moves into starting role at linebacker for Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Nate Landman, who came to Atlanta as an undrafted free agent, suddenly is the Falcons starting inside linebacker for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville in London.

Landman's opportunity could continue through the season. The second-year player is being asked to move up after Troy Andersen was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder/pec injury on Tuesday that could end his season.

“I just want to be there for my teammates and hopefully build that trust where they can trust me to go out there and make plays,” Landman said after Wednesday's practice. “I definitely trust them. I’m not alone out there. There’s 10 other guys playing beside me.”

Andersen was injured in last week's 20-6 loss at Detroit and will miss at least four weeks.

Coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday that Andersen's surgery will determine if he has a chance to return this season.

“Everybody’s different,” Smith said. "It’s unfortunate. Obviously, he was playing really good football for us. Disappointed, but he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

Landman, in his second season from Colorado, played in four games in 2022.

“He’s an instinctive football player,” Smith said. "He’s smart. All of the things you look for.”

Andersen, a 2022 second-round pick from Montana State, had eight tackles against the Lions after being inactive in Week 2 against Green Bay because of a concussion. Landman filled in for Andersen with four tackles against the Packers, so he won't be a first-time starter against the Jaguars.

The Falcons signed inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad. Smith and Tae Davis will be the top backups at the position. Smith made one special teams tackle against Green Bay this season.

“I have a ton of confidence in Nate Landman,” Smith said. "Played pretty well two weeks ago. He’ll play well. I’ve got a lot of confidence if we had to play Tae or Andre. That’s why they’re on the roster.”

The Falcons also released offensive lineman Isaiah Prince, one day after signing tackle Storm Norton, and signed wide receiver Chris Blair to the practice squad.

