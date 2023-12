Former Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough transfers to Louisville after 3 seasons with Red Raiders

Shough was sidelined for six games early last season with a shoulder injury before returning to start five of seven contests, ending with a 42-25 bowl victory over Mississippi in which he earned MVP honors after passing for 242 yards and a TD.

Shough has passed for 4,625 career yards and 36 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He joins a Cardinals squad seeking a successor to Jack Plummer, who led the team to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game before falling to No. 4 Florida State.

Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy, son of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Gunnar Gundy began this season splitting time with Alan Bowman and Garret Rangel. Eventually, Mike Gundy settled on Bowman as the starter.

Gunnar Gundy walked on at Oklahoma State and wore the same No. 12 his father wore as a record-setting quarterback at the school in the 1980s. The younger Gundy completed 21 of 34 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown this season. He passed for 449 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 110 yards in his career with the Cowboys.

Former Georgia backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff will transfer to Kentucky for his final two seasons of eligibility as a graduate transfer.

Vandagriff announced his decision on Monday in a post on X in which he thanked Bulldogs teammates, coaches and fans. A Wednesday post showed him superimposed in blue-and-white Kentucky gear under the heading "Committed" with the comment, "Ready to get to work."

Vandagriff completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in eight contests while backing up Carson Beck. He leaves just before the No. 6 Bulldogs (No. 6 CFP) prepare to face No. 4 Florida State in the Orange Bowl outside of the College Football Playoff, but will join a Wildcats program needing a replacement for Devin Leary, a North Carolina State transfer who has guided them to a 7-5 record and Gator Bowl appearance against Clemson.

