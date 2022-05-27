BreakingNews
Former SBC president Johnny Hunt responds to allegations in report
ajc logo
X

Former state worker charged with trying to steal $60,000

Georgia News
Updated 37 minutes ago
A former Georgia state employee has been indicted on charges that she tried to steal $60,000 from two women

JEFFERSON, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia state employee has been indicted on charges that she tried to steal $60,000 from two women.

A Jackson County grand jury on Monday indicted Marquetta Curry on one count of exploitation of an older person, one count of forgery and one count of identity fraud.

The indictment says that while working for the state Division of Family and Children Services, Curry instructed Reba Holmes to give Curry a $30,000 blank check.

The indictment states Curry also tried to cash another $30,000 check from a second victim, Brenda Snelling, telling a bank she was Snelling's grand niece.

The exploitation charge carries a potential prison sentence of one to 20 years, while the forgery and identity fraud charges carry potential prison sentences of one to 10 years.

The charges were brought by Attorney General Chris Carr's Medicaid Fraud Division.

Curry, 32, had been employed by the state since January 2017. It's unclear if she has a lawyer to speak for her. She had not been booked into the Jackson County jail as of Friday.

Kylie Winton, a spokesperson for the state Department of Human Services, said the department fired Curry, who had been an administrative support worker.

Winton said that the department's inspector general found Curry had tried “to commit financial fraud against an elderly customer” after an investigation. She said the department has stepped up the use of technology to monitor employee activities.

Editors' Picks
Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers2h ago
Family in shock after man gunned down inside East Point apartment
1h ago
Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket
3h ago
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna
1h ago
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna
1h ago
Feds interview Georgia Republicans who refused to serve as ‘fake’ electors
18h ago
The Latest
Column: NHL playoffs best show in sports; NBA a snoozer
2h ago
Trump pick Jones wins Georgia lieutenant governor primary
2h ago
NTSB: Pilot disorientation likely caused fatal 2019 crash
4h ago
Featured
The African Methodist Episcopal Church said it is investigating “possible financial irregularities” in retirement fund investments the church holds.

AME Church sues former executive director over missing millions
2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting near I-285 in DeKalb
Shooting at Buckhead gas station leaves man injured; 2 suspects sought
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top