Former state worker charged with trying to steal $60,000

The charges were brought by Attorney General Chris Carr's Medicaid Fraud Division.

Curry, 32, had been employed by the state since January 2017. It's unclear if she has a lawyer to speak for her. She had not been booked into the Jackson County jail as of Friday.

Kylie Winton, a spokesperson for the state Department of Human Services, said the department fired Curry, who had been an administrative support worker.

Winton said that the department's inspector general found Curry had tried “to commit financial fraud against an elderly customer” after an investigation. She said the department has stepped up the use of technology to monitor employee activities.