BreakingNews
Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads logins restored after widespread outage
Georgia News

Former Speaker Gingrich donates congressional papers to New Orleans' Tulane University

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has donated his congressional papers to Tulane University’s Louisiana Research Collection
FILE - Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks before former President Donald Trump at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, July 26, 2022. Gingrich has donated his congressional papers to Tulane University’s Louisiana Research Collection. Gingrich earned a master of arts and a doctorate in education at the New Orleans university. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks before former President Donald Trump at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, July 26, 2022. Gingrich has donated his congressional papers to Tulane University’s Louisiana Research Collection. Gingrich earned a master of arts and a doctorate in education at the New Orleans university. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Updated 9 minutes ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has donated his congressional papers to Tulane University's Louisiana Research Collection.

Gingrich earned a master of arts and a doctorate in education at the New Orleans university. He later became a teacher at West Georgia College before his 1978 election to the House, where he served for 20 years.

A Republican, Gingrich helped his party gain control of the House for the first time in 40 years in the 1994 elections. He was speaker from 1995 to 1999.

In announcing the donation Monday, Tulane said it includes campaign files, legislative work, news coverage, videos, audio tapes and correspondence from major political and governmental figures. The university said the collection will be available to the public later this year or early next.

"This donation will provide one-of-a-kind insights into the legislative history of our country during a pivotal time period, giving researchers and students a wealth of specialized information and background on one of the most consequential political figures of our times,” Tulane President Michael A. Fitts said in a statement.

Gingrich said he hopes the documents “will inspire future generations not only as historical records, but also as springboards for active participation in our democracy and for embarking on their own intellectual pursuits and citizenship.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Haley faces Super Tuesday survival test ahead of Georgia primary5h ago

Credit: TNS

Defense ID potential new witnesses in Fulton DA removal fight
20m ago

Credit: AP

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads logins restored after widespread outage
19m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

NEW DETAILS
Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
2h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

NEW DETAILS
Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
2h ago

Credit: AP

Major cyberattack on health care system causing havoc in U.S. and Georgia
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

First baby right whale of season dies from injuries caused by ship collision
38m ago
Jacksonville knocks out Kennesaw State 92-86 in first round of ASUN Tournament
14h ago
Hawks sign former Lakers, Knicks forward Dylan Windler to 2-way contract
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
7h ago
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles
3h ago