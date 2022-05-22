Former soldier gets prison for sexual contact with child

Clarence Michael Lynch of Highland, Illinois, was sentenced Thursday to serve nine years and one month in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a fine of $2,000. He had pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact of a child under 12. He was already a registered sex offender because of a previous conviction, prosecutors said.

“Justice for this victim was long delayed, but ultimately not denied as the predator is now being held accountable for his vile actions,” U.S. Attorney David Estes said in a news release.