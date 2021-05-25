Former sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to stealing money

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Stokes on Jan. 26, the day after he was fired, accusing him of taking more than $1,500 that had come from a suspect in a December traffic stop and had been stored in the evidence room after being counted and packaged. The money turned up missing in January.

Because the amount was more than $1,500, that was a felony theft charge. Stokes was also charged with violating his oath of office.

It’s unclear why Stokes was allowed to plead to a misdemeanor. Assistant District Attorney Peter Fred Larson declined to comment.