Former Savannah prosecutor joins Georgia parole board

Meg Heap was sworn in Tuesday as a member of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to an agency news release. Her appointment to the board was effective Jan. 19.

“I take on this role with a passion to work to enhance public safety for all of our citizens and to improve this agency overall," Heap said in the release. “The decisions this Board makes affect people’s lives; offenders, victims and citizens alike. I am humbled to be asked to become a member of the Parole Board.”