Former Nebraska football player acquitted of sex assault

The woman testified she was too scared to object for fear of what might happen to her. After she left, she sent a message to a group of close friends saying, “I think I just got raped.”

Hunt was also initially charged with first-degree sexual assault, but later accepted a plea deal to two misdemeanor counts: accessory to attempted false imprisonment and giving false information.

A Title IX investigation conducted by the school concluded LaGrone and Hunt had violated the university’s sexual misconduct policy and they were suspended. They also were suspended indefinitely from all team activities shortly after the reported incident.

Both players entered the NCAA transfer portal in December 2019. Neither has been picked up by another school.