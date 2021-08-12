Former Mexico player, Seattle assistant named Atlanta coach

Pineda, 38, has coached on Seattle's staff for five seasons, helping the Sounders to three MLS Cup appearances and the 2019 title. He played for Mexico in the 2006 World Cup. At the club level, he spent 11 seasons in Liga MX and two in MLS.

Pineda is Atlanta United's fifth coach in a year, making him a crucial hire for team president Darren Eales.

"We have to get the next hire right,” Eales said after firing Heinze, who feuded with the team’s top player, Josef Martinez.

Martinez, who led Atlanta to the MLS title in 2018, had been told by Heinze to train away from the team. He has returned.

Pineda faces the challenge of guiding Atlanta back to the playoff race.

“He has a thorough understanding of MLS and has proven to be one of the top assistants in the league,” Eales said. "He is a great fit for our club from a cultural and technical perspective, and we’re excited to have a long-term commitment in place.”

