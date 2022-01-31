Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis dies of cancer at age 59

“All of the campers loved Jeff,” former Met Ron Swoboda said. “He talked to everybody and never let on his was ill.”

A graduate of the University of Illinois, Innis was selected by the Mets on the 13th round of the 1983 amateur draft.

He is survived by wife Kelly, daughter Shannon and Keenan. Funeral arrangements were pending.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports