Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis dies of cancer at age 59

23 minutes ago
 Jeff Innis, a side-arming reliever who pitched for the New York Mets from 1987-93, has died

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Innis, a side-arming reliever who pitched for the New York Mets from 1987-93, died Sunday. He was 59.

Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said Innis died in Dawnsonville, Georgia, of cancer, according to Innis' son, Keenan.

Innis made 288 appearances for the Mets plus had one start in his rookie season. The rigjt-hander finished 10-20 with a 3.05 ERA, striking out 192 and walking 121 in 360 innings.

Innis had five big league saves, including three in his final season.

He attended Mets' fantasy camp last November.

“All of the campers loved Jeff,” former Met Ron Swoboda said. “He talked to everybody and never let on his was ill.”

A graduate of the University of Illinois, Innis was selected by the Mets on the 13th round of the 1983 amateur draft.

He is survived by wife Kelly, daughter Shannon and Keenan. Funeral arrangements were pending.

___

