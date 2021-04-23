Former major leaguer Adrian Garrett dies at age 78

Garrett died Thursday of pneumonia at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, Texas, New York Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said Friday. Adrian Garrett's younger brother, Wayne, was the third baseman on the 1969 World Series champion Mets.

A catcher and an outfielder, Adrian Garrett was born in Brooksville, Florida, and is a graduate of Sarasota High School. He signed with the Milwaukee Braves in 1961 and made his debut with the Atlanta Braves on April 13, 1966.