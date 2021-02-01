Former LSU TE Arik Gilbert chooses Florida as landing spot

Former LSU standout Arik Gilbert committed to the Gators on Twitter, saying "this is the best situation for me and I’m excited to join the family."

The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Gilbert, a five-star prospect and the No. 1 tight end in the 2020 recruiting class, left the Tigers with two games remaining in the 2020 regular season. He's likely to gain immediate eligibility under the NCAA's relaxed transfer rules.