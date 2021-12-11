Former Hawks owner, executive Michael Gearon Sr. dies at 87

“Michael Gearon Sr. was like a father to me and took care of me in every way,” said Hawks Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins in a statement released by the team.

"He and Hank Aaron convinced Ted Turner to trade for me and bring me to the Hawks in 1982, and forever changed my life. We talked at least three or four times a month for almost the last 40 years. Michael was a wonderful man and I will miss him.”

The Gearon & Company real estate firm is credited with pioneering the concept of large-scale suburban office buildings in park-like settings. Gearon's business was responsible for such notable Atlanta developments as the Coastal States Building and the Perimeter Center complex.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports