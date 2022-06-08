Former Georgia, US Olympic swimming coach Bauerle retires

During Bauerle’s time as coach, Georgia produced 87 Olympians for 20 nations. Those swimmers won 38 medals.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said Bauerle’s retirement is “a bittersweet moment in Georgia athletics history.”

“Jack has been the foundation of unparalleled success of our men’s and women’s swimming and diving program for a half a century,” Brooks said.

Bauerle was named SEC coach of the year 18 times, including 16 as the women’s coach. He finished with an overall record of 595-139-4 with the women and men.

Three of Bauerle’s Georgia swimmers — Kristy Kowal, Lisa Coole and Kim Black — were named the NCAA Woman of the Year.

Bauerle said he wasn’t sure of his plans in retirement but that “I’ll be doing something.”

“I will miss being on the deck every day, but I am forever proud of everything we have accomplished at the University of Georgia,” he said.

