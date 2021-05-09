Former Georgia teacher pleads guilty to child porn charge

When GBI agents arrived at his home in September 2019, New allowed agents to look at his phone, where they found child pornography images. A forensic review of his phone turned up 94 images, including some of girls as young as 12.

When investigators asked when he started becoming interested in children, New said it was in the “past couple of years.” He told investigators he never sent the photos to anyone but had emailed them to himself.

No sentencing date has been set. New faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.