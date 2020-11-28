Former Georgia Supreme Court chief justice dies from virus

“His legacy will be that a thoroughly decent human being can rise to great heights, even in the legal profession,” former Chief Justice Willis B. Hunt Jr. said during the 2012 swearing-in ceremony in which Carley became the 29th chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

Carley was the first in state history to have served as presiding judge and chief judge of the Georgia Court of Appeals, as well as presiding justice and chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court.

Carley was appointed to the Georgia Supreme Court in 1993 by then-Gov. Zell Miller, a Democrat. He was elected to three six-year terms.

“We are devastated by the loss of Justice Carley, a beloved friend and colleague to so many of us,” Chief Justice Harold Melton said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Sandy, his son, George H. Carley, Jr., and his two grandsons.”