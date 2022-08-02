ajc logo
X

Former Georgia star, NFL RB Lars Tate dies of cancer at 56

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Former Georgia running back great Lars Tate has died at the age of 56

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Lars Tate, part of a long line of Georgia running back greats who went on to play three seasons in the NFL with Tampa Bay and Chicago, has died, the school announced Tuesday. He was 56.

Tate died late Monday in St. Petersburg, Florida, about a month after being diagnosed with throat cancer, his son, Donavan Tate, told the Athens Benner-Herald.

Tate led the Bulldogs in rushing in 1986 and '87, finishing his college career with 3,107 yards — the sixth-most in school history. Herschel Walker and Nick Chubb were the only Georgia backs with more carries than Tate’s 615 from 1984-87.

He was a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in 1988 and led the team in rushing his first two seasons, totaling 1,055 yards and 15 touchdowns with 19 starts.

But Tate was cut by the Bucs ahead of the 1990 season, finishing out his career by playing sparingly in three games for the Bears.

Donavan Tate said his father was set to begin chemotherapy this week.

“It was kind of sudden,” Tate told the Banner-Herald. “You just thought cancer was the next thing that he was going to overcome. Even in conversations with him, he was in good spirits.”

A native of Indianapolis, Tate headed south to sign with Georgia after also considering an offer from Big Ten powerhouse Michigan.

When he arrived in Athens, the shadow of Walker's brilliant career — which include a national championship in 1980 and the Heisman Trophy in 1982 — still loomed over the program.

But Tate proved to be a worthy successor to the school's running back legacy, which has since grown to include Rodney Hampton, Terrell Davis, Garrison Hearst, Knowshon Moreno and D'Andre Swift.

His son was the third overall pick in the 2009 Major League Baseball draft by the San Diego Padres. But Donavan was plagued by injuries and never reached the big leagues, briefly giving college football a try when he joined Arizona as a quarterback.

In addition to Donavan, Lars Tate is survived by son Stephan, daughter Lauren and four grandchildren.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Editors' Picks
Top Georgia high school gets new leader5h ago
Head of Georgia Senate Research Office faces child porn charges
4h ago
Horizon debuts local playwright’s ‘Square Blues’
MARTA weighs options for Clifton Corridor transit line
MARTA weighs options for Clifton Corridor transit line
Austin Riley’s new 10-year deal most lucrative in Braves’ history
22h ago
The Latest
Flags lowered for Connecticut soldier killed by lightning
1h ago
University of North Georgia's president to retire in 2023
1h ago
Heat suspected in deaths of older couple in Georgia home
2h ago
Featured
Herpetology keeper William Ternes holds a model of a hellbender at the Chattanooga Zoo. (Courtesy of Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press)

Credit: Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Georgia naturalists: These large salamanders are here. Have you seen one?
7h ago
What’s new at school this year?
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top