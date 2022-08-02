Former Georgia star, NFL RB Lars Tate dies of cancer at 56

Donavan Tate said his father was set to begin chemotherapy this week.

“It was kind of sudden,” Tate told the Banner-Herald. “You just thought cancer was the next thing that he was going to overcome. Even in conversations with him, he was in good spirits.”

A native of Indianapolis, Tate headed south to sign with Georgia after also considering an offer from Big Ten powerhouse Michigan.

When he arrived in Athens, the shadow of Walker's brilliant career — which include a national championship in 1980 and the Heisman Trophy in 1982 — still loomed over the program.

But Tate proved to be a worthy successor to the school's running back legacy, which has since grown to include Rodney Hampton, Terrell Davis, Garrison Hearst, Knowshon Moreno and D'Andre Swift.

His son was the third overall pick in the 2009 Major League Baseball draft by the San Diego Padres. But Donavan was plagued by injuries and never reached the big leagues, briefly giving college football a try when he joined Arizona as a quarterback.

In addition to Donavan, Lars Tate is survived by son Stephan, daughter Lauren and four grandchildren.

___

