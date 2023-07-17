Former Georgia lawmaker Terry England to become chief of staff to House Speaker Jon Burns

Georgia News
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
X
A Republican former state lawmaker is coming back to Georgia’s capitol as House Speaker Jon Burns’ chief of staff

ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican former state lawmaker is coming back to Georgia's capitol as House Speaker Jon Burns' chief of staff.

Burns, a Republican from Newington, announced Monday that he was hiring Terry England to replace Spiro Amburn, who is leaving for a private job.

England, who is from Auburn, spent 18 years in the House, including 12 years as the chamber's leading budget writer. Chairing the Appropriations Committee is one of the most powerful positions in the chamber, helping control tens of billions in spending.

England took the post in 2010 after close ally David Ralston of Blue Ridge became speaker. Burns, in turn, became speaker after Ralston died last year.

“We are fortunate to be welcoming Terry England back to the House as Chief of Staff,” Burns said in a statement. “Terry is a trusted leader who has earned the respect of both the members of the House and our staff, and I know he will continue to be an invaluable counselor in this new role.”

Amburn is leaving the post after 14 years, mostly under Ralston, to take a private job not yet announced.

England will start work Aug. 1, while Amburn retires Sept. 1.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Georgia’s top court rejects Trump’s bid to quash grand jury report2h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Devastated families mourn lives lost, seek answers after Henry mass shooting
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stockholders vote to split off Braves from Liberty Media
6h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Douglas County man accused of assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot
5h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Douglas County man accused of assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man arrested after hostage situation involving 5 others in DeKalb
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

LSU's success in baseball, women's hoops ramps up pressure on Kelly
1h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp names longtime agent to lead Georgia Bureau of Investigation
3h ago
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Celebration of life fit for a King: Homegoing service for Christine King Farris (Photos)
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
Hartsfield-Jackson No. 1 in nation for guns caught in first half of year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top