Former Georgia insurance commissioner Oxendine indicted

Gallups was charged last year with health care fraud and pleaded guilty in October. He's set to be scheduled next month, according to court records.

Oxendine's defense attorneys, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, said in an emailed statement that Oxendine “has been targeted in this investigation because of his name and gravitas, but to be clear, he has not broken any laws and is innocent of this indictment.”

Oxendine served as state insurance commissioner from 1995 to 2011. He ran for governor in 2010 but lost the Republican primary.

The state ethics commission began investigating and prosecuting campaign finance cases against him in 2009 and settled the last of those cases earlier this month, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.