Former Georgia gym owner indicted for sexual exploitation of children

A Georgia man who used to own a gym has been indicted on federal charges involving sexual exploitation of children
By BY CHARLOTTE KRAMON – Associated Press
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been indicted on federal charges involving producing child sexual abuse material and the sexual exploitation of children.

Walter Joey Drew, 41, of Kite, Georgia, faces federal charges on seventeen counts for activity in Toombs and Evans counties between January 2021 and June 2023. He is also facing state charges based on conduct in Toombs and White counties. The federal indictment was unsealed Tuesday.

Law enforcement first discovered Drew’s activity when a mother and her 15-year-old daughter reported Drew to the White County Sheriff’s office in July 2023. The daughter had spent the night at Drew’s house because she was friends with his daughter, the White County Sheriff’s Department told The Associated Press on Thursday. While she showered, she and her mother told the sheriff, he filmed her.

After learning about Drew’s conduct, the White County Sheriff’s office searched his phone and found images of women and children lifting weights and tanning at his now-closed gym, Legacy Performance Center, in Lyons, Georgia.

According to the U.S. District Attorney's Office, Drew produced and attempted to produce sexually explicit material of at least eight underage victims in Toombs County at the gym and his residence.

In Evans County, the indictment says, Drew tried to use the internet to try and force a minor to engage in sexual activity with him.

Drew faces 10 years to life for attempting to coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity and 15 years to 30 years for producing or attempting to produce child sexual abuse material. On Tuesday, a judge ordered Drew to remain in custody without bond.

Charlotte Kramon is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Kramon on X: @ckramon

