Former Georgia gym owner indicted for sexual exploitation of children

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been indicted on federal charges involving producing child sexual abuse material and the sexual exploitation of children.

Walter Joey Drew, 41, of Kite, Georgia, faces federal charges on seventeen counts for activity in Toombs and Evans counties between January 2021 and June 2023. He is also facing state charges based on conduct in Toombs and White counties. The federal indictment was unsealed Tuesday.

Law enforcement first discovered Drew’s activity when a mother and her 15-year-old daughter reported Drew to the White County Sheriff’s office in July 2023. The daughter had spent the night at Drew’s house because she was friends with his daughter, the White County Sheriff’s Department told The Associated Press on Thursday. While she showered, she and her mother told the sheriff, he filmed her.